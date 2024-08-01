"We will win many medals": Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant root for India contingent at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 1 : Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is hopeful that the Indian contingent will perform well and end with a lot of medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

India athletes have suffered setbacks but have overcome them to script history as well in the ongoing Summer Games.

The newlywed couple, Anant and Radhika, witnessed athletes showcasing their remarkable skills against tough opposition in Paris.

Anant believes that the athletes will make every Indian proud with their performance and told ANI, "I am sure that with God's grace, the Indian team will perform very well, and we will win many medals. I am sure the Indian team will make every Indian like me proud."

Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant, added, "We are very excited because we watched the first India match, and we won, which made it even more exciting. Our odds are really good, and a lot of young people are getting inspired."

In the ongoing Olympics, India shooter Manu Bhaker opened the nation's account with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.

The Paris Olympics has been a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

The Indian shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot Singh got the better of South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

She made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to secure two medals at the same Olympic event. This marked the second medal for India and Manu as well.

Manu will have the opportunity to extend her individual medal tally to three as she is set to compete in the 25m pistol event, which will kick off on August 2.

Before Manu takes centre stage, all eyes will be on shooter Swapnil Kusale, who will be in action in the final of the men's 50m 3P event.

