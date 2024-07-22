"We will win more than ten medals": Yogeshwar Dutt backs India contingent to make history in Paris

New Delhi [India], July 22 : Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt believes that the nation's medal tally at the upcoming Paris Olympics will be in double digits.

India achieved their best medal haul in the Tokyo Olympics by clinching seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

One common theme in the past four editions of the Summer Games has been wrestlers adding a medal to India's overall tally.

The 2012 Olympic medallist believes that the trend will continue in Paris and can even better it while speaking to ANI, "In the last four Olympics, we have won medals in wrestling. This time as well, we will win a medal in the sport. Out of the six wrestlers who qualified for the Olympics, five are female, and one is male. We can win two to three medals in wrestling."

'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra starred for India by winning the nation's first track-and-field medal, a gold in the javelin throw event.

Yogeshwar believes that the Indian contingent, which features strong athletes like Neeraj, PV Sindhu and many more, will take the country's medal tally to double digits for the first time in the Summer Games.

"Neeraj Chopra won gold last time, and the country expects gold from him this time as well. Before players went to Paris for the Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to them and motivated them to perform better. There are a lot of big names in the Indian contingent, like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu. In hockey, there are expectations of a medal. There is hope that this time c this time," he added.

India's women's hockey player and coach, Rani Rampal, also backed the men's team to change the colour of their Tokyo bronze medal.

"Last time, our men's team won a bronze, and this time, the country has high expectations from them that they will win a different medal. They have prepared a lot for that. We should support our team no matter what. We firmly believe that they will change the colour of the medal," Rani told ANI.

India have been drawn in Pool B, which comprises Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Ireland, and reigning champions Belgium. In order to secure qualification for the next round, India will need to secure a top-four finish in the group stage.

