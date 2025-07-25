'We’d be upset if Isak leaves', says Newcastle defender Dan Burn

New Delhi, July 25 Amid rumours of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak hoping to leave the club during the summer transfer window, defender Dan Burns admitted that the team will be upset if they lost the Swedish striker due to how tight-knit the group is as a whole.

On Thursday, Isak was left out of Newcastle’s pre-season squad, citing a thigh injury. However, reports by ESPN suggest Isak has informed the club that he wishes to leave, and Liverpool, PSG and Al-Hilal are the three clubs interested. Newcastle is said to be not interested in letting him go.

"If we lost any player it would upset our tight-knit group that's been together for two or three years now. Any player that leaves, it doesn't help, but from our point of view, we're just going to control what we can control. We're looking forward to getting Alex back when he's fit.

"It's a question for Alex to answer. He's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony [Elanga] in as well, which I think was a great signing,” Burns told Sky Sports.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions, and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes stated that as far as he knows, Isak’s exclusion from their squad that travelled to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27 is due to injury.

"Of course, he's a top player and we know everything going on around him but he's staying at home to do some physical treatment. We want to keep our best players, that's my point, and what I want to say is that I don't know what anyone has seen, but for us he's not here because he's injured.

"He's a top striker, his last three seasons speak for themselves. A top player. But as much as I know, he stayed at home because of his injury. It's not for me to speak about him, it's something the club will take care of,” said Bruno.

