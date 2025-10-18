We’re confident that Cummins is going to play a major part in Ashes: George Bailey

Perth, Oct 18 Australia’s selectors remain optimistic that captain Pat Cummins will "play a major part" in the upcoming Ashes series, despite no final decision being made on his availability less than five weeks before the first Test.

Chair of selectors George Bailey struck a positive tone while speaking to reporters in Perth on Saturday, saying Cummins’ recovery from a back issue was progressing well. "I actually have no further update on that from when I think the last time Pat spoke. It’s progressing. He’s building up. He’s optimistic about it. I think actually the more he’s done over the last few days, the more optimistic he’s become, but I categorically don’t know if he’s bowled a ball," he said.

Cummins had earlier admitted he was less likely than likely to be fit for Perth and would need at least four weeks of bowling to be ready. Despite that uncertainty, Bailey said there were positive signs in the skipper’s training workload.

“We know time is getting short and there’s permutations around that, not just around the back, but other factors as well. It’s positive. We’re really confident that he’s going to play a major part. Hopefully it’s the first Test. If not, then we’ll pick it up,” Bailey added.

If Cummins fails to recover in time, Steven Smith will captain Australia. Bailey confirmed Smith’s return from New York and said he will play the next two Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales.

Bailey also provided updates on Cameron Green and Beau Webster, both of whom have been carefully managed due to minor injuries. “It is minor and it’s conservative, and I think this decision probably ensures that we do have enough time to make sure,” Bailey said on Green’s side soreness.

“We put so much time and energy into building out the plan for him to be available for the first Test as an allrounder. He’ll keep his plan of playing Shield round three and Shield four... that should provide pretty good time that he’d be in a good place to be ready to bowl.”

He also assured fans that Webster, recovering from a rolled ankle, was “a lock” for the first Test squad.

“Last time he rolled his ankle, I think about five weeks later, he had a bit of a soft tissue injury. We just sort of [took] Beau through the journey of let’s work back from Sydney, rather than up to Perth... for the sake of one extra week, get it right. I think his all-round package has been really important. He’ll be in Perth. Everyone can relax," he said.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne’s strong domestic form has impressed Bailey, though he stopped short of confirming his Test recall. "I thought out of everything that he’s played, I really liked the innings in Adelaide,” Bailey said.

“I liked the intent, I liked the movement, liked the way he built the partnerships. It’s a nice bowling attack South Australia have got, so he’s batting nicely. We know he’s a quality player," he concluded.

