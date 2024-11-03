"We're getting better as a unit": Tamil Thalaivas raider Sachin Tanwar shares team mantra ahead of next clash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3 : Currently top of the table, the Tamil Thalaivas are brimming with confidence as they gear up to face the Bengaluru Bulls in their upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 encounter.

Looking ahead to their clash against the Bengaluru Bulls on Monday, coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan is confident that his team is well-prepared for the challenge.

"We're developing specific plans for the Bengaluru team, considering they have strong raiders on both left and right sides," he noted, suggesting a strategic approach, as quoted by a press release from PKL.

Against the Gujarat Giants in their last match, raider Narender Kandola led the scoring with 15 points. Stand-in skipper Sahil Gulia and Sachin contributed 5 points each in what was a complete team performance.

Coach Cheralathan, who was visibly pleased with his team's recent performance at the post-match press conference, spoke about the growing cohesion within the squad.

"The team delivered an excellent performance. Though we faced some challenges early on, our defense settled well, which helped us build a substantial lead. Players like Narender and Sachin stepped up admirably," he said, according to a press release from PKL.

In the absence of captain Sagar, who is currently sidelined due to an injury, the Tamil Thalaivas have taken collective responsibility.

This was reiterated by star raider Sachin Tanwar, who said, "The more matches we play, the better we're getting as a unit. While our defense was slightly loose in the beginning, our left-right combination worked effectively, and our defenders put up a particularly strong showing."

The team's unity was further emphasized by Sahil, who spoke about the positive environment within the camp.

"The way everyone combines and plays together is wonderful to watch. We communicate openly during defense, and if someone makes a mistake, everyone encourages them. There's a very positive atmosphere in the team, which helps maintain our confidence levels," Sahil said.

With captain Sagar expected to return in the coming weeks, the Tamil Thalaivas look set to become a more formidable unit.

"Once Sagar returns, our team will become even stronger, and we expect to perform even better in the next few matches," concluded Cheralathan.

The Gujarat Giants will be hoping to get their season back on track as they face off against the Puneri Paltan in the first match on Monday. The defending champions have continued to perform to the best of their abilities in PKL 11 and will hope to continue this form against the Gujarat Giants, who are looking for their second win of the season.

