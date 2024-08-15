We're trying to create a special fund for Test cricket, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, Aug 15 Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, has said discussions are underway at the International Cricket Council (ICC) to create a special fund for the survival of Test cricket in the future.

"I am a member of F&CA (Finance and Commercial Affairs) of the ICC. I have suggested there should be a dedicated fund for Test cricket. It's very expensive to host Test matches. If the (ICC) Board approves, we can do that. We're trying to create a special fund for Test cricket," Shah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

He also said India doesn’t play many Day-Night Tests at home as they tend to end in two days and don’t benefit the spectators as well as broadcasters. India have played three day-night Tests at home, which have ended in less than three days. The last Day-Night Test for India at home was against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in March 2022, which they won by 238 runs.

"Spectators and broadcasters are losing out. Ultimately, we have to look at their sentiments also. As a fan if you are buying a ticket for five days and if the match ends in two days, there is no refund. I am very emotional about that issue."

Asked about some day Test games ending quickly, Shah remarked, "It's not happening often. If it happens once in a while and if the opposition plays badly, how can I help? When our players do well, I can't tell our players to ensure the match lasts longer."

Quizzed over the possibility of starting a World Test Championship for women’s cricket, Shah stated it would be possible only when all countries play the longer format. "It can happen only when all countries start playing Test cricket.”

“The problem is, apart from India, Australia and England, other teams are not playing Tests. New Zealand and South Africa have started playing Tests lately. Things will progress when all countries start playing Tests."

Speaking about the Impact Player rule and whether it will be continued in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shah said, "We had a long chat about this in the recent meeting with the franchise owners. We had a long chat among our domestic teams also. There are positives and negatives to it.”

“The negative is that it affects the all-rounders and the positive side is that it gives an opportunity to an extra Indian player. We should think about the broadcasters also. For me as an administrator, the game is important. Let's see what feedback we're getting."

He signed off by saying the BCCI will consider all factors for the mega auctions.

"We've heard the views of all the franchises. For us, a minority view is as important as the majority opinion. Ultimately the office-bearers (of the BCCI) will decide. Those who have a good side said there is no need for the big auction and those without a good side wanted the big auction. Continuity is important as shuffling, for the growth of the game."

