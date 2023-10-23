West Bengal CM mourns death of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi

Kolkata, Oct 23 West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress' National President Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, the legendary Indian spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team.

"Saddened at the demise of the legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The iconic left-arm spin bowler had brought home many spectacular victories for us and his name is etched in the memory of millions of his fans. A great captain and a strong personality, he is a beacon light for Indian sports. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers," the message on her official X account said.

