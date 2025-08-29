West Ham United sign Mateus Fernandes on five-year contract from Southampton

London, Aug 29 West Ham United have signed Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, having impressed greatly for the Saints in the Premier League.

The Sporting Lisbon Academy product is a Portugal U21 international whose all-round talents, defensive contribution and creativity have made him one of the outstanding young players in European football.

Fernandes was among the best in the Premier League for defensive actions in 2024/25. When combined with his attacking movement on the ball, and progressive passing, he ranked among an elite group of all-round midfield players in England’s top division.

His ability to elevate the squad and have an immediate impact were identified by the coaching staff and recruitment team, Fernandes will now continue his career in Claret and Blue and is excited to become a Hammer.

“I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited to play for West Ham. I think it's a big step for me. It's a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything,” said Fernandes in a statement.

“I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football. I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day.”

Head coach Graham Potter hailed the signing of Fernandes, whose services were sought by a host of leading clubs this summer.

“Mateus is a young player who has made impressive progress in the early part of his career, and we are delighted to have secured his signing,” said Potter.

“He gained valuable experience in the Premier League last year with Southampton and is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build and develop at the club.

“We believe that his attributes and strengths will bring a different dimension to the squad and, from speaking to him, I know that he can’t wait to get started here. He has shown great maturity and character for someone so young, and we look forward to seeing his continued progress and impact at West Ham United.”

