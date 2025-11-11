West Indies and Afghanistan to play three-match T20I series in UAE

St. John's (Antigua), Nov 11 Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed their participation in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan slated to take place in January 2026 in the United Arab Emirates.

The series will begin on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the second and third T20I matches being scheduled for January 21 and 22 at the same venue.

The contest is expected to provide both teams with invaluable game time and will significantly contribute to their preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 beginning in February.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said, “This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka.”

Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, said, "Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalize their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup."

The West Indies were co-hosts of the most recent T20 World Cup, advancing to the Super Eight stage but falling short of a semifinal berth. Afghanistan, on the other hand, created history by reaching the semifinals for the first time in that tournament.

The two sides have faced each other in eight T20 internationals so far, with West Indies holding a 5-3 lead in the head-to-head record.

Match Schedule:

1st T20I: January 19

2nd T20I: January 21

3rd T20I: January 22

