West Indies to play practice match in Rawalpindi before Tests against Pakistan

Lahore, Dec 24 The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on January 6 and after playing a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10-12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan.

The first Test will be played from January 17-21, while the second Test will be held from January 25-29.

The West Indies are set to embark on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years, the last being a three-match series in November 2006. Their most recent away Test series against Pakistan occurred in the UAE in October 2016. However, the West Indies have visited Pakistan three times since April 2018, once for an ODI series in June 2022 and twice for a T20I series in April 2018 and December 2021.

The 15-member squad for the two-Test tour in January includes standout batter Amir Jangoo, who earned his place after an impressive 104 not out off 83 balls on his ODI debut against Bangladesh and consistent performances in regional cricket. Spinner Gudakesh Motie, unavailable for the recent Test series against Bangladesh, also returns to strengthen the team.

Shamar Joseph remained sidelined with injury, while Alzarri Joseph was unavailable for selection. This series concludes the World Test Championship cycle for both sides, currently positioned in the lower half of the standings, aiming to finish on a high note.

Andre Coley will coach the team for the series, with Daren Sammy slated to take over the red-ball coaching responsibilities starting in June.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor