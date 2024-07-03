We've to learn to play without big stars', says Brazil coach after Vini Jr suspension

California, July 3 Brazil faced Colombia in their final game of the Group Stage at the Levi's Stadium. The game finished 1-1 resulting in Colombia topping Group D with the Selecao finishing in second place.

The side will be without star player Vinicius Junior for their quarterfinal against record champions Uruguay after the Real Madrid forward picked up his second yellow card in the Group Stage which resulted in a one-game suspension.

Head Coach Dorival Jr spoke about Vini’s yellow card and how players will have to step up in his absence.

"It was very strange, the booking. It was the first challenge of the game. But people say we have to learn to play without our big stars, so now is the time. In certain moments, we won't have important players. We've already lost Neymar. It's a moment for other players to step up," said Dorival Jr in the post game conference.

Brazil took the early lead in the game thanks to a brilliantly taken free kick by Raphinha in the 12th minute of the game. Colombia took their time to play themselves into the game and equalized at the 45+2 minute mark.

Brazil were also denied an opportunity to score their second after Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box but the side were not awarded a penalty in a controversial decision. Dorival Jr took the time to mention that particular incident

“The referee was not decisive. Especially because, inside the stadium, only the VAR and he did not see the penalty, which was undoubtedly a penalty. It happened, there was no reaction from anyone. If the score had been a little higher, a little wider, the actions could have been different," added the Brazil Head Coach.

Colombia finishing top of the group resulted in the side bing squared up against Panama in the quarter-final whereas Brazil will take on Uruguay on Sunday (IST)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor