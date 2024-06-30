"WFI, IOA worked well as a team...": Indian women's wrestling coach Dahiya on support ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Indian women's wrestling coach Virender Dahiya said on Sunday that the wrestlers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 are no less than other best wrestlers worldwide and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as well as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have worked as a team to provide wrestlers with required support ahead of the multi-sport event.

Dahiya was speaking at the Indian Paris 2024 Olympics contingent's ceremonial and playing kit launch event in Delhi.

Speaking toabout the Paris 2024 Olympics, Virender said that for the first time ever, five women had qualified for the Olympics in wrestling.

"For the first time, five women wrestlers have qualified. Since the last four Olympics, we have got medals consistently. We also have a men's wrestler. They have qualified after competing with world class wrestlers. They are no less than any other wrestler," he said.

Speaking on who he feels are the biggest contenders of a medal, Virender added, "If I will take a name or two, it would be injustice to other wrestlers. All our wrestlers are no less than world's best. Reetika became the U23 world champion just last year. Aman, Antim and Anshu and Reetika got medals in Budapest ranking series recently. Vinesh Phogat is most senior wrestler of ours."

On support from the federation, Dahiya said, "We have got 100 per cent support from the federation. IOA has also been supporting us a lot. They have both done well as a team in providing us with everything. They are all in support of wrestlers, ready to send us for training anywhere worldwide."

Wrestler Reetika Hooda, one of the quota winners for the Paris Olympics also said about playing in Olympics and her training, "I am very excited. This is my first Olympics. I am very happy. The training is going on nice. I am working hard. Now, it is focused on speed work and sparring."

On support from the WFI and IOA, she said, "The federation and IOA have supported me a lot. They gave me everything I wanted. I would like to thank them."

Back in May, India ended their campaign at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers with two Paris Olympics 2024 quotas, gained by wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Nisha Dahiya in men's and women's wrestling, respectively.

Nisha and Aman took the number of quotas by Indian wrestlers to six. This Istanbul meet was the final chance for India to get Paris 2024 quotas for wrestling, as per Olympics.com.

Aman, secured the 57 kg Olympics 2024 quota, marking India's first quota in the men's freestyle category for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, a silver medalist in the 57 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics, also failed to make it to the Indian team for the qualifiers. Deepak Punia, who secured a fifth-place finish in the 2020 Olympics, could not win a quota for his nation.

Nisha obtained the second quota for India at this event in the women's 68 kg category, making it the fifth Paris 2024 quota by an Indian women's wrestler.

Antim Panghal (53kg) bagged India's first quota during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) added to the quotas during the Asian Qualifiers held in Bishkek back in April.

India, meanwhile, could not secure a quota in Greco-Roman wrestling. Sunil Kumar, who bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, was knocked out during the repechage round of the men's 87kg division.

