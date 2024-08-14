WFI wants verdict to be in India's favour because it is the country's medal: Sanjay Singh

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 : Following the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics 2024, Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh that the federation wants the decision to be in their favour as it is country's medal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"India could have won 6 more medals in wrestling but given the disturbance in the sport over the last 15-16 months, we lost many medals... We are hopeful that the CAS verdict will be in our favour... WFI wants the verdict to be in India's favour because it is the country's medal, not someone's personal medal. It will be added to India's medal tally...' Sanjay Singh told ANI.

"The category of the sport is the player's personal decision. However, maintaining that weight also rests on the player. Gaining and reducing weight quickly takes a toll on the body of the player... She was given every facility she asked for, including training with a foreign coach in Hungary..." Sanjay Singh added.

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Phogat had on August 7 requested CAS to award her the silver medal.

CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13. Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.

After Vinesh failed to breach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

