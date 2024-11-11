What difference does it make in my life: Gambhir downplays criticism he faces after NZ whitewash

Mumbai, Nov 11 India head coach Gautam Gambhir downplayed the criticism he has faced after a humiliating 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home in the recent series, saying he knew that taking up the prestigious role of India coach is highly difficult and don't think "he is feeling the heat" as his job is "absolutely honest".

Gambhir have come under fire after a 3-0 series whitewash at home against New Zealand, which marked their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2012 and the first 3-0 whitewash at home this century.

Addressing the media in the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-match Test series against Australia, Gambhir admitted that his side was outplayed by visitors at home and haven't played its best cricket, but expressed optimism that it doesn't change anything for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"What difference does it make in my life and for anyone's life? When I took up this job, I always thought that it's going to be a highly difficult job and a highly prestigious job as well. Honestly, I don't think as if I'm feeling the heat because my job is to be absolutely honest and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved some great things for the country and will continue to achieve some great things for the country. So it's an absolute honour to be coaching them and coaching India.

However, the head coach has moved past the setback and emphasised the lessons learnt to shift the team's focus to the upcoming challenge against defending World Test Champions Australia.

"Obviously the learnings is that we accept that we were outplayed. I'm not going to sit here and defend. I think we were outplayed in all the three departments. They were more professional and we accept that. And I think the criticism what we are receiving, I think we take it with both hands. And we keep moving forward, keep getting better every day.

"Three Test matches before we had an incredible Test match in Kanpur as well. I know that we haven't played our best cricket, but it doesn't change anything. Australia is a new series, Australia is a new opponent. And we go out there thinking that we're going to definitely try and win the series."

To secure a spot in the WTC Final for the third time in a row, India will need to win the series 4-0 or 4-1. If they fall short of these outcomes, their qualification hopes will hinge on favourable results from other matches. Gambhir, however, is maintaining focus on the series itself, steering clear of the qualification scenario that currently involves five teams vying for the top two spots.

"Honestly, we are not even looking what's going to happen in the World Test Championship, whether we are going to qualify. Every series is important, as simple as it gets. When you play for your country, every series is important, irrespective of what has happened in the past," he added.

"For us, it's two good teams playing against each other and we are absolutely keen out there to go there and perform and try to win the series."

The first Test begins on November 22 in Perth. Adelaide hosts the second Test starting December 6, followed by Brisbane on December 14. The Boxing Day Test takes place in Melbourne on December 26, with the fifth final Test beginning on January 3, 2025 in Sydney.

It will be the first time that India and Australia will be playing five-matcv Test series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor