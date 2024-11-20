What does Guardiola’s potential contract-extension mean for Man City?

New Delhi, Nov 20 Pep Guardiola’s potential contract extension would see him remain in charge till 2026, marking a decade-long tenure with Manchester City after having joined from Bayern Munich in 2016, but with the side currently on a four-game winless streak, what does the extension mean on a larger scale?

The Spaniard’s current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 PL season, and it was expected that may be the end of the Guardiola era in the Premier League with rumours of a national team coaching job being suggested, but as reported by The Athletic, he has now agreed to a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year.

With Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave at the end of the campaign, it was expected that perhaps Guardiola’s departure would result in a rebuilding phase for the four-time defending champions. Kevin De Bruyne’s links to Saudi Arabia and interest from La Liga clubs in Rodri being evident, the club would have had to move in a new direction with Guardiola’s successor.

The extension acts as a message for the clubs, who were circling around potential transfer exits and also causes concern for clubs like Arsenal, who are in their third consecutive season of attempting to dethrone City from the top.

City are likely to scour the January transfer window in search of Rodri’s replacement and go on to make big signings in the summer transfer window, in attempts to compete at the top of the division for the following years.

After joining City in 2016, Guardiola has won 18 trophies so far, including six Premier League titles. Under his reign, City become just the second English men's team to win the Treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Pep’s commitment and positive talks with the club reflected in his post-match conference after City's 4-1 loss vs Sporting CP.

“It is a tough challenge, but I am here. It will be a tough season — we knew that from the start. But this is what it is. I like it, I love it, I want to face it and lift my players and try it," said Guardiola.

When asked about rumours of him joining Brazil after his contract with the City ended he joked, “After a 4-1 defeat, I’m no longer an option. More than ever, I want to lift up the team and return them to their top level."

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League having fallen five points behind league leaders Liverpool and are currently outside the automatic qualification spots in the UEFA Champions League at 10th place with two wins, a draw, and a loss each in four games.

