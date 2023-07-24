"What we’ve been doing is unbelievable": Max Verstappen after Red Bull makes history with F1 victory sequence

Budapest [Hungary], July 24 : Max Verstappen could not hide his delight after the Dutchman won his seventh straight race at the Hungarian Grand Prix, giving Red Bull a record-breaking 12th victory in a row.

Verstappen stormed to victory over Lando Norris and Sergio Perez with another commanding performance in the Hungarian Grand Prix. With the victory the reigning double world champion clinched his seventh straight victory and the Red Bull their 12th in a row – beating McLaren’s long-standing record.

Verstappen finished second in qualifying to Lewis Hamilton but made amends when the lights went out by clearing his Mercedes adversary into Turn 1 and never looking back, scoring another lights-to-flag victory.

“Finally, we had a really good start, so I’m very happy with that. We’ve been working on that quite a bit, to really get the good bite," Verstappen was quoted as saying by Formula 1, reflecting on the race, and that decisive first lap.

“I knew of course when I had the inside that corner was mine… late on the brakes, heavy car… so luckily it all worked out well. From there onwards I could do my race and today the car was really, really very quick," said the Red Bull's driver.

“I think over one lap this weekend it was a bit of a struggle, but maybe it was probably a good thing for today – the car was good on any tyre. We could look after the tyre wear and basically, that’s why we could create such a gap," Verstappen added.

Red Bull’s landmark result moves them one clear of McLaren’s tally from 1988.

Talking about Red Bull’s landmark result Verstappen added, “12 wins in a row is just incredible. What we’ve been doing for the last two years has been unbelievable. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time."

Verstappen currently has a 110-point lead in the drivers' standings over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who moved up from eighth to third with another brilliant recovery effort at the Hungaroring.

“Also, just to work with the whole team is very enjoyable. It’s always good to look into [what happened in qualifying] yesterday, for example, to keep pushing, always wanting to do better, but days like this are just perfect," Verstappen said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor