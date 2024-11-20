'When BCCI want things to happen, they get their way': Finch on IPL auction dates

New Delhi, Nov 20 With day three and four of first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth clashing with the IPL 2025 mega auction, former Australia captain Aaron Finch said the BCCI holds significant power, as they tend to achieve their desired outcomes.

Shortly after day three and four ends on November 24 and 25 respectively, the action will shift to the two-day IPL 2025 mega auction happening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "I just think it's a bit unusual that they've gone up against a Test match at the same time. Understanding the time zones are different, so it'll most likely happen after a day's play of Test cricket.

"But I would have thought maybe between Test matches would have been ideal, but there's obviously a reason for it. The BCCI, when they want things to happen, they generally get their way," said Finch on ESPN’s Around the Wicket show on Wednesday.

Former Australia player Callum Ferguson feels Cricket Australia will feel disappointed about this clash of dates between the start of a marquee series and the IPL auctions. "They have been doing that for a long period of time, but certainly we know where the IPL stands in the landscape. It's such a big draw card for eyeballs and cricket lovers around the world.

"But I think CA would be a bit disappointed that they've put it on at the start of the summer, the first Test match for Australia at home against their biggest draw card over the four-year fixture. It's disappointing for them."

Such has been the pull of IPL 2025 mega auction that Daniel Vettori, Australia’s assistant coach, will miss Perth Test to be in Jeddah as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach. Similar is the case with Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are confirmed to miss commentating on the Perth Test for broadcasters Channel Seven after day one’s play to be in the auction as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

"It’s the worst possible case scenario for me and J.L. (Langer). We for the last couple of months felt that it was probably going to be in the gap between the Test matches. It takes all the pressure off the players from both teams. There are a lot of players in both teams in the auction.

"So I always thought it would have been in that gap because it just seemed better for everybody. But I don’t know why they’ve chosen the dates they have – it might have something to do with the game. The auction actually starts on air almost immediately after the end of play. So it might be something to do with broadcast.

"I’m calling the first day then flying out late Friday night to Jeddah. The auction is the 24th and 25th, and then depending on how we’re going through our auction, we’ll see when I can return. Hopefully, I’ll get back for the end of Perth, and if not I’ll be back on deck for the start of Adelaide,' said Ponting to The Sydney Morning Herald.

