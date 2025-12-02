When Rohit and Virat bhai are in same team, confidence level is completely different: Tilak Varma

New Delhi, Dec 2 Following an emphatic win in Ranchi, India batter Tilak Varma spoke about playing in ODIs and Tests, and credited Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir for shaping his growth and mindset.

India survived a scare and sailed past South Africa in a closely-fought encounter to grab a 17-run victory in the first ODI and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues,’ Tilak Varma spoke about his preference for the longer formats and the influence of senior players:

“ODI and Test cricket feel like my game because I enjoy the longer format. I’m really excited to play more ODIs as well. When Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are in the same team, the confidence level is completely different. They have so much experience and knowledge, and I try to take as much advice from them as possible to get better. I speak to Virat bhai a lot, especially about fitness and running between the wickets. His intensity is incredible. I love running too, and I feel I’m pretty quick, so I really enjoy that part of the game. If we play together, running between the wickets with him is something I look forward to.”

India put up a commanding first innings total, driven by a superb century from Virat Kohli and vital fifties from Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul after the early setback as India posted a massive 398/8 in 50 overs. They then came back to bundle out South Africa for 332 and win the match by 17 runs with Matthew Breetzke (72, 80b), Marco Jansen (70, 39b), and Corbin Bosch (67, 51b) making it a close affair.

On guidance from head coach Gautam Gambhir, Varma said, “Gautam sir always gives me confidence. He tells me that if you have the skill, you can play all formats and do well in all formats. He puts me under pressure in practice sessions so I can learn how to handle pressure in matches. He keeps challenging me because he believes I have the capability. That backing means a lot to me.”

India will aim to continue their winning momentum in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday. On the ongoing series against South Africa, Varma said, “Whatever opportunities I get against South Africa, I want to finish those matches. I want to prove myself in ODIs and Tests too. I’m challenging myself to perform in the longer formats and grow as an individual player.”

