'When you see a talent like Kamalini, you want her in your colours,' says MI head coach Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai, Dec 16 Mumbai Indians' head coach Charlotte Edwards and Mentor & Bowling Coach Jhulan Goswami have expressed their satisfaction with the team’s new acquisitions in the WPL Auctions, emphasising the meticulous planning and effort that went into securing players aligned with the franchise's vision.

Reflecting on their achievements in Sunday's auctions, Charlotte Edwards said, “We are absolutely delighted. They were the players we set out to get and to secure all of them is pretty special for us. A lot of planning has gone into this auction, so we are very, very happy.”

The Mumbai Indians Women achieved a successful auction at the WPL 2025 in Bengaluru, assembling a dynamic squad teeming with talent and potential.

What made Charlotte and Jhulan extra happy was the acquisition of G. Kamalini – the 16-year-old prodigy. Netting the prodigy was a standout moment of the auction for Mumbai Indians.

Charlotte Edwards spoke highly of the youngster Kamalini, stating, “When you see a talent like that, you want them in your colours, and we have shown today how much we rate her. Hopefully, she will be with MI for a number of years. I can’t wait to properly meet her and get her involved with the squad.”

Edwards emphasised Kamalini’s role in the team, adding, “We needed backup for Yastika at the top of the order and a left-handed option for the middle order. Kamalini is the perfect fit. We knew there would be competition for her, so we planned carefully to ensure we could secure her.”

Jhulan highlighted Kamalini’s clear mindset and strong approach. “Her mindset and approach at the trials were impressive. Being part of the MI family will allow her to showcase her talent and grow as a player. It’s exciting to think we could help produce another young cricketer for Team India,” she said.

Mumbai Indians were also happy by picking Nadine de Klerk, the versatile all-rounder.

The team brought the South African all-rounder into the fold. Charlotte Edwards shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Nadine has shown over the last 12 months how exciting she is. At just 24, she has significant experience. Most of all, I love her character and the way she plays the game. She’s a fantastic addition to our squad and can play multiple roles for us.”

A key highlight for the Mumbai Indians coaching staff has been their contribution to the Indian team’s talent pool. Edwards reflected, “Watching players like Saika and Sajana, who have gone on to represent India, has been a highlight of the WPL. That’s what coaching and being involved with this team is all about. You want players to fulfill their potential and play for their country, and we are very proud of the small part we play in that.”

Mumbai Indians have also acquired exciting local prospects like Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari.

Jhulan Goswami spoke about the domestic talents picked during the auction.

“Sanskriti Gupta is an exceptional all-rounder who can finish games at No. 6 or 7. She’s also a capable bowler with the new and old ball, making her a versatile addition to our squad.”

On Akshita Maheshwari, Jhulan added, “Maheshwari, again – very good swing, her accuracy is perfect. Another youngster who can swing the ball. When you see a young girl who can swing the ball upfront in women’s cricket, you know there’s something special about her. It’s such a great platform for her to grow."

With a perfect blend of international experience and promising local talent, Mumbai Indians’ Women's team is geared up for another thrilling WPL 2025 season.

