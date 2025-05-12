Whites off, crown intact: Tributes pour in as Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket

New Delhi, May 12 The Cricket fraternity extended tribute to the legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli after the Indian stalwart hung up his boots from Test cricket, finishing an illustrious career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including a stellar 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Kohli announced his retirement from the longest form of the game on Monday via an Instagram post. "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket... There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post read.

"Whites off, crown intact, Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy," the International Cricket Council shared in Instagram.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Virat for his stellar career, saying that an era of test cricket ends with Virat's retirement, but his legacy will continue forever.

"Thank you, Virat Kohli! An era ends in Test cricket, but the legacy will continue FOREVER! @imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!" it posted on X.

Virat's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, shared a broken heart emoji on X and posted, "Thank You, Virat. #269 Test Cricket will never be the same again!"

Former India cricketer and Virat teammate in the 2011 World Cup, Suresh Raina said, "Your passion & leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect bro @imVkohli. Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan shared on X, "Congratulations to Virat Kohli on a great Test career. Thank you for all the memorable moments in whites. Wishing you the best for what’s ahead.

Mumbai Cricket Association also lauded Virat as one of the greatest to ever wear the white. "End of an Era. Thank You King Kohli. One of the greatest to ever wear the whites has called time on his Test journey," it shared on X.

Chennai Super Kings said, "A career that's a testament to Test cricket's spirit! Thank You, Virat Kohli!". "Cap 269 Memories Infinite Thank You Kohli!" added Punjab Kings.

"Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket," shared former India allrounder Irfan Pathan.

"@imVkohli Thank you Champ for amazing memories for India. Congratulations for amazing Career in #TestCricket," said former cricketer Munaf Patel.

Virat's decision comes after Rohit Sharma made a surprising announcement to call time on his career in the longest format of the game last week.

He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

Kohli’s 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful India batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). Kohli also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian.

Kohli also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

