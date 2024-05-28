Who wouldn't want to play with someone as good as Mbappe: Bellingham

New Delhi, May 28 Fans are trembling in anticipation in the wait for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's arrival to Real Madrid with the move being all but confirmed. One of the most talented midfielder in the world Jude Bellingham also shared the excitement of playing with someone as good as the French forward.

Mbappe's transfer saga with the Los Blancos has been ongoing for nearly a decade and it appears that the move is imminent with only the announcement pending.

"You ask me about the position next year, I don't pick the team and I certainly don't make the transfers but you know, Kylian Mbappe, what a player,” Bellingham told beIN sports.

The announcement is expected to be made after the Champions League final that is scheduled to be played on June 2 (IST) at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Real Madrid will be taking the field with the hopes of winning their record extending 15th Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund.

"Who wouldn't want to play with someone as good as him? I don't want to kind of put any more pressure on the situation, I know for him it's probably difficult having everyone always talking about him, but yeah it would be really nice [to play alongside him," added the 2023 Kopa Trophy winner.

The Champions League final is expected to be an emotional encounter with Toni Kroos and Marco Reus, two German legends playing their final matches with their respective clubs in what will be the perfect fairytale ending for one of the two midfield Maestros.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor