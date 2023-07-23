Whoever is best will go and win a medal: Wrestler Vishal challenges Bajrang for trial  

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman who competes in the same 65 kg weight category as Bajrang Punia, said on Sunday that he should come to trials and whoever will be the "best" will go to Asian Games and win a medal.

Earlier this week, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat were exempted from the trials for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou by the ad hoc committee. Several questions were raised on this decision by the wrestlers, and many wrestlers had also moved to High Court agaisnt the decision.

However, the Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed the petitions moved by wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang and Vinesh.

Speaking toVishal said, "Everyone should give trials. It is sad that I am not getting a chance after so many years of hard work. Bajrang Punia should come here and give a trial. Whoever is the best will go and win a medal (in Asian Games)."

Earlier Vishal had said, "Even I play in the under 65 kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial. We don't want any favour or benefit. At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go to court. We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years. If Bajrang Punia denies that he would not play in the Asian Games only then someone else will get a chance."

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa on Saturday affirmed that the exemption from Asian Games selection trials, which was given to ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, was consistent with their policies.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said, "Exemption is as per our policy. Good players can be given exemptions in order to save them from injuries. There's nothing wrong with it. It has been given as per our policy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor