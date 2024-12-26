"Whoever maintains their composure will come out on top in PKL": Kabaddi icon Rahul Chaudhari

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Former Pro Kabaddi League star and champion Rahul Chaudhari believes the team that handles pressure best will emerge victorious in the final.

The playoffs of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 kick off on Thursday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, where six teams will compete for the ultimate prize.

Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC have already secured their places in the semi-finals with top-two finishes, while UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off in Eliminator 1, and Patna Pirates and U Mumba will battle it out in Eliminator 2.

Ahead of the playoffs, former PKL champion Rahul Chaudhari shared his views on the season so far and his expectations for the remainder of the season, including the six teams that have made it through.

"Playoffs are an amazing experience, and it's great to see new teams emerging. All the teams are strong, but if we talk about Puneri Paltan, the defending champions, they couldn't qualify for the playoffs. We've seen some ups and downs throughout the season for all teams, and the playoffs should be exciting," he said, as quoted in a PKL press release.

When asked which team is the strongest in the playoffs and who might come out on top, the former player stated, "All the teams in the playoffs are dangerous. They've all played against each other this season and have had their moments. There is always some pressure in playoff games, and whoever maintains their composure will come out on top."

"When you're playing in the league stages and doing well, players are often without any pressure and don't overthink mistakes. However, in the playoffs, there are no second chances, so the pressure is always there. Whoever loses is out. So, the team that handles the pressure best will win the title," he added.

The former star also highlighted three teams he believes have the right balance to go the distance.

"UP, Haryana Steelers, and Dabang Delhi K.C. are all well-balanced. They have good raiders as well as solid defenders. In Haryana, Shadloui is a solid defender who picks up raid points, but they also have Vinay and Shivam Patare in the raiding unit. And if someone makes an impact on the defensive end, it's Rahul Sethpal. Whenever you watch him play, he stays on the mat often. He gives his hundred per cent in all matches and keeps the team together. So, all teams have amazing raiders, but defence will decide the title," he said.

Rahul also listed the best players in their respective positions this season and added, "In terms of raiding, Devank is the highest amongst the others because he gets a lot of Super Raids, much like Pardeep Narwal. Bonuses and single points keep the scoreboard ticking, but when you have someone who can consistently get Super Raids, it troubles the other team's defences. If Patna are to go through, Devank will have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting. The best defender this season has been Rahul Sethpal, and Hitesh from UP Yoddhas. Among the new defenders, Hitesh is the standout. In terms of the best all-rounder, it has to be Mohammadreza Shadloui."

The former PKL star also believes the top two teams have an advantage. He explained, "The top two teams have a chance to observe the other teams and understand how they're playing. So, it's going to be a tough run for the other four teams."

Further elaborating on who he expects to see in the finals, Rahul Chaudhari concluded, "In the finals, I hope to see some new teams coming in. Haryana has been around second place for a few seasons, so maybe this is their year. The way things are going, I see Delhi, Haryana, and Patna in the finals, with a matchup between UP and Haryana. Whoever keeps their defence intact will win the title. In the finals, it comes down to luck because both teams will give it their all."

