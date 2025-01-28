Why Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev Refused Handshake With Indian Chess Star Vaishali?

Uzbekistan's Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev has found himself at the centre of controversy after declining a handshake offered by Indian chess player Vaishali, sister of renowned chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, before their fourth-round match. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has drawn significant criticism, with many questioning the inconsistency of his actions compared to his past matches.

In the video, Vaishali is seen extending her hand for a handshake, a traditional gesture before the match. However, Yakubboev declined and took his seat, leaving Vaishali visibly uncomfortable. The clip quickly went viral, sparking debate and backlash.

Responding to the uproar, Yakubboev issued an apology and explanation on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), stating:

"I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. I respect Vaishali and her brother as some of the strongest chess players in India. If my behaviour offended her, I sincerely apologise."

Yakubboev addressed the inconsistency raised by critics, who highlighted his handshake with Indian player Divya Deshmukh during a 2023 match. He clarified:

"I have some additional explanations: 1) Chess is not haram. 2) What I did before, such as the handshake with Divya in 2023, I now consider wrong for me. 3) I follow my beliefs but do not impose them on others. It is up to individuals to decide their actions."

To avoid similar misunderstandings, Yakubboev shared that he informed his eighth-round opponent, Romania's Irina Bulmaga, about his religious practice before their match. The organisers also suggested he use a "Namaste" gesture as an alternative to the handshake.

Reflecting on the incident, Yakubboev added: "In the games with Divya and Vaishali, I was unable to explain my stance beforehand, which led to awkward situations. I hope to prevent such occurrences in the future."

The incident has sparked debates about cultural and religious practices in professional sports, with opinions divided over whether Yakubboev's actions were justified or inappropriate.