WI include Fraser, Glasgow for white-ball series against Bangladesh

New Delhi, Jan 9 West Indies have given call-ups to Cherry Ann Fraser and Jannillea Glasgow for their upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, happening from January 19-31 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The newly-selected duo are coming off after having successful stints in state cricket with Tasmania team in Australia, and replace Rashada Willams and Shamilia Connell in the squad led by all-rounder Hayley Matthews.

“Bangladesh’s visit comes at an ideal time in our preparation cycle. They’re a skilled unit that has shown impressive growth, and this series gives us an excellent opportunity to examine our squad depth and continue to implement our aggressive, flamboyant brand of West Indian cricket.

“We have been focusing on specific areas of improvement in our training and touring, and these matches will help us gauge our progress. The conditions at Warner Park will challenge both teams and make for compelling cricket. I’m looking forward to seeing how some of our younger and less-experienced players respond to the test,” said head coach Shane Deitz.

The three ODIs and as many T20Is marks the first-ever women’s bilateral series between West Indies and Bangladesh, and is also Bangladesh’s first tour of the Caribbean for a series. The two teams last met in the group stage of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE on October 10, where West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at Sharjah.

Their last ODI meeting took place nearly three years ago in New Zealand on March 18, 2022, with West Indies winning by four runs. Overall, the two teams have met five times in international competition—four times in T20Is and once in an ODI—and West Indies are yet to taste defeat.

West Indies are currently at ninth place in the ICC Women’s Championship and need to get in the top six for automatic qualification.

That is mathematically impossible for the West Indies as New Zealand are in sixth place with 21 points and the hosts’ can only finish with a maximum of 20 points if they win all three ODIs against Bangladesh. As it stands, West Indies could go to the qualifiers later this year with Ireland, Pakistan and another team which could be Bangladesh or New Zealand.

“We are pleased to welcome Bangladesh for an exciting white-ball series. This tour is significant for multiple reasons as it strengthens our bilateral cricket relationships, provides our team valuable match practice, and offers opportunities for vital ICC Women’s Championship points.

“We’ve seen Bangladesh’s progress in recent years, and these matches will be crucial for both teams. We are particularly excited about showcasing our women’s team to a larger home audience, giving cricket fans throughout the region a chance to see international women’s cricket up close.

“These bilateral series are essential for the continued development of women’s cricket worldwide and in our region. We expect some highly competitive matches across both formats,” said Miles Bascombe, Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Director of Cricket.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar and Karishma Ramharack

