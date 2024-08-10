Will be really good if she gets the medal: Neeraj Chopra on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver

Paris [France], August 10 : Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra opened up on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following her disqualification from the Olympics, and said that it would be "really good" if the 29-year-old gets the medal.

Vinesh was set to compete against the United States of America's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit by just 100 grams. After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

The decision on awarding Vinesh Phogat a silver medal following her disqualification from the final of women's 50 kg wrestling will be taken before the end of the ongoing marquee event, announced the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking at the press conference at the India House, Neeraj asked the citizens to not forget what Vinesh Phogat has done for the nation.

"All of us know that if she gets the medal it will be really good. She would have got the medal if such a situation did not arise. If we don't get the medal, people remember us for some time and say we are their champions but if we don't get the medal they forget us as well...I just want to request people to not forget what Vinesh has done for the county...," Neeraj said.

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing Summer Games and secured a silver with a throw of 89.45 meters on Thursday.

After Neeraj won the silver medal, Neeraj's mother said, "We're happy with silver. The one who won gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child."

When asked about his mother's comments, the Indian javelin thrower said that what she said was totally from her heart.

"Whatever my mother says, she says it from her heart. The family members of athletes from each country pray for their victory...As sportspersons, we (India and Pakistan) have always been playing with each other but what happens on the border is a completely different matter. We want things to be peaceful, but it is not in our hands," he added.

