"Will dedicate this medal to my father:" Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan after winning silver at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 4 : After clinching a silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan dedicated the medal to her father, who pushed her into sports and asked her to play badminton.

She bagged the silver medal in the women's singles SU5 category after losing the match to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17, 21-10 .

"I am grateful to be here for my first Paralympics. It is not luck because I have put in a lot of hard work for this achievement... I never felt like I lost a Gold but I won a silver... I will dedicate this medal to my father who pushed me into sports and made me choose badminton... Para sports is getting recognised so I urge everyone to keep supporting us..." Murugesan said while speaking to ANI.

In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another medal for the nation.

After the win, the bronze medallist expressed her feelings and thanked her family, friends, and coach.

"I am very proud and happy that mine, my coach's and my parents' hard work has paid off. I am not returning home with empty hands; I am going back with a medal... I was excited and nervous as well because I had the toughest draw. I faced both the top players of the world in the group stage... I want to tell everyone who is pursuing their dreams in sports to keep going and not give up," Manisha said.

At the end of Day 6 of the ongoing marquee event, India are at the 17th position in the medal's tally with three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze so far. With the count of 20 medals so far, India have broken their previous best record, which was 19 medals at the last Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the women's SH6 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. She defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 and 21-6 on Monday and got her first-ever medal at the Paralympics.

India shuttler Nitesh also outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics. In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium.

In the men's singles SL4 category, France's Lucas Mazur completely ousted the Indian Suhas with a straight-set win in the gold medal match. The para-shuttler went down against the French player after enduring a 9-21, 13-21 defeat.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya won silver medal in the men's Discus Throw F56 final.

Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil reigned supreme and successfully defended his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the defending champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing marquee event in Paris.

Indian para-sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji bagged the 16th medal for India as she won the bronze on Tuesday in the women's 400m T20 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu booked a double podium finish for India in the men's high jump T6 final at the Paris Paralympics. With a leap of 1.88m, Sharad got his hands on a silver medal. His compatriot, Mariyappan, settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America's Ezra Frech rewrote the Paralympic record to take away the gold with 1.94m, a blockbuster performance.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics. Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m.

