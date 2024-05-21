"Will leave no stone unturned...": Shooter Manu Bhaker aims for success at Paris Olympics

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], May 21 : Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who has secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota, said she will leave no stone unturned to achieve her goals in the prestigious event and urged the Centre to provide a good shooting range in Haryana which will be useful for athletes in their training.

Bhaker secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India after she finished fifth in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 in Changwon.

The Indian shooter said her family was with her at every step of her career and she had opportunities to choose.

"This is my second Olympics. Will leave no stone unturned this time in my efforts... Family support is important for career growth. I have always had flexibility in my career. I got options and the opportunity to choose whatever I wanted," Bhaker told ANI.

"I wish that what happened to me in the last Olympics would not happen in this games. Whatever the result may be, this time I will not leave any deficit in my preparation and performance and will give it my all. In Paris, I will participate in the three events and hopefully, everything will be fine," she added.

In her maiden Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2020, Manu Bhaker could not qualify for the finals of three events in which she participated - women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and mixed 10m air pistol.

Bhaker urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps for a good shooting range in Haryana so that athletes don't have to travel to Delhi for training.

"The player receives great support from the government and schemes like TOPS...I am also a part of this scheme."

She said most players don't have good mentors, who can take them to greater heights because the athlete's career ends very quickly.

"As of now, there are no such facilities in Haryana for shooting. There is no shooting range in Haryana, the children here go to Delhi for training. It is requested that there should also be a new shooting range here," Bhaker said.

The shooter said every Indian participating in the Summer Games should keep the hope of a podium finish.

"I want India to shine bright. Because of the way the government and the players are working, I want India to win at least 15 or 20 medals. Every player should keep the hope of winning a medal," she said.

"Family support is very important for everyone. The support of my parents has always been with me, especially my mother," she added.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor