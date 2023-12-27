"Will seek legal advice, if talks with govt don't work": Sanjay Singh on WFI Ad-hoc committee

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], December 27 : After the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a committee of three members for the WFI, Sanjay Singh, the newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which was suspended by the Union Sports Ministry, stated that he will first hold talks with the government and then seek legal assistance if it does not work.

The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers. At the same time, following its decision, the Ministry instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In light of the recent developments, the IOA announced Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of the newly created ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day matters of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect on Wednesday. IOC's announcement came after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the entire WFI's governing council.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee at the ministry's request on Wednesday. Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

Talking to ANI, Singh said that he had won the elections democratically with 40 votes out of 47 and if the talk with the government did not work he would move to court.

"I don't believe in this committee. You cannot form an ad-hoc committee without my permission. I will talk to the government about this. Will seek legal advice to save WFI and go to court if talks with govt don't work. I have won the elections democratically. I won the election with 40 votes out of 47. All the state federations are with me. So you cannot form a committee arbitrarily," Sanjay Singh toldon Wednesday.

India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections last week.

Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president on Thursday, which caused a major disappointment among the wrestlers who were protesting against former WFI head, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. However, the WFI body witnessed a major twist after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Championships medallist, Vinesh Phogat took to X, to announce that she will be returning her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award after ace wrestler Bajrang Punia also returned his Padma Shri.

