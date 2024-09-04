"Will work to win more than ten medals in LA 28": India para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna

New Delhi [India], September 4 : India para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna expressed his delight with the performance of the shuttlers in the Paris Paralympics and claimed that they are aiming to secure more than ten medals in the Los Angeles 2028 edition.

India's para-shuttlers improved their Tokyo medal haul of four by securing five in the Paris edition, including sole gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Even though there were hopes of at least eight medals from the para-shuttlers, Khanna was pleased with the performance and believes that the feat will be achieved in the next edition of the Paralympics.

"I am very happy, though our targets were quite high. We had hoped to win at least 8-10 medals in this Paralympics. But we are happy to cross the tally of 4 at the Tokyo Paralympics and win five medals this time. I am privileged that I am associated with this fraternity as the head national coach. The involvement of the government is also very good. We will work to win more than ten medals in the Los Angeles Paralympics," Khanna told ANI.

Para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar returned to India with a gold around his neck. He ousted Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell in a nerve-racking final to claim his stake at the top of the podium in the men's singles SL3 category.

Nitesh found his passion for badminton during his time at IIT-Mandi. Nitesh admitted that he couldn't see a life for himself in the corporate field after taking up the sport.

"I am feeling very good. I was watching the Olympics, and it gave us an idea of what kind of atmosphere we were going to step into. I began playing badminton when I was doing B. Tech. I knew I could not go into a corporate job because sports was the one thing that kept me going. And now the ultimate prize is around my neck," Nitesh told ANI.

Suhas Yathiraj, who settled for a second consecutive silver medal at the Paralympics, felt if he had got his hands on the gold medal, it would have been better.

"I am feeling happy. Winning a silver for the country is a matter of pride. Our country has performed better in Paris than in the Tokyo Paralympics. I also repeated my performance and won a silver. It would have been better if it had won a gold," Suhas said.

France's Lucas Mazur ousted Suhas throughout the final with a straight-set win.

The IAS para-badminton player, who ended second on the podium in the men's singles SL4 category, reassured that India could end the ongoing Paralympics with 25 medals.

"There are expectations that we will win 25 medals. I am hoping that we win 25-30 medals this time," he added.

Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched silver in the women's singles SU5 category in her Paralympics debut after falling short in the final against China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17, 21-10. She dedicated her silver medal to her father and is looking to rectify her mistakes and improve her game.

"I am very happy and proud to win the silver. This is my first Paralympic, and I have gained a lot of experience from this. Participating in the Paralympics was my dream, but I won the silver medal. I dedicate this medal to my father. I am studying at the university and need to go and study. I will continue playing. I have noted my mistakes, I will go back and correct them," she said.

Para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan, who clinched a bronze medal in the SH6 category in her debut appearance at the Paralympics, expressed her delight and said, "It was my debut Paralympics, and my category had a debut in this Paralympics. I am very happy and proud that I made it and won a medal."

