Williamson surpasses Kohli, Bradman in Test hundreds' list after scoring ton against South Africa

Mount Maunganui (NZ), Feb 4 New Zealand's experienced batter Kane Williamson achieved a remarkable feat in the first Test against South Africa as he surpassed cricket legends Don Bradman and Virat Kohli in the list of most Test centuries.

Williamson achieved a remarkable feat by notching up his 30th Test hundred. He crafted his way to a century with 15 boundaries off 241 deliveries.

The 33-year-old batter was granted a lifeline when Edward Moore dropped a catch. Capitalizing on this second chance, Williamson reached a century, equalling Joe Root's total and surpassing the tallies of cricket legends Don Bradman and Virat Kohli, both of whom have 29 centuries to their names, ICC reports.

In a brilliant partnership, Williamson forged an unbeaten 219-run stand with Rachin Ravindra, who notched up his maiden Test century, for the third wicket and guided New Zealand to a commanding position at 258/2 by stumps.

Despite the early dismissal of the openers by the inexperienced South African attack, the duo showcased exceptional batting prowess throughout the day.

