Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz battles past Tiafoe in five-set thriller; Dimitrov beats Monfils

London, July 6 Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz improved to a 12-1, his overall record in five-set encounters in majors as he got the better of American Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling encounter in men's singles third round at the Wimbledon 2024 on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard survived a major scare as he rallied from the brink against Tiafoe to win a third-round thriller 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Under the roof on Centre Court, both produced moments of magic, engaging in extended cat-and-mouse rallies throughout the match. With little to separate them, Alcaraz raised the tempo and power of his groundstrokes in the closing stages to seal victory in three hours and 51 minutes, improving to 12-1 in fifth sets at majors.

Alcaraz has won his past 10 matches at The Championships, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the final last year. However, the third seed’s title hopes hung in the balance for large periods on Friday afternoon when Tiafoe produced one of his best performances of the season to push the Spaniard to his limit.

The American arrived for Wimbledon having won consecutive matches at just two tour-level events this year -- Delray Beach and Houston). However, he looked back at the level that helped him reach the semi-finals in New York in 2022 and win two tour-level titles in 2023, demonstrating great court craft to pull the World No. 3 around.

He could not quite maintain his level in the fifth set against Alcaraz, who let out a roar and raised his arms to the sky after his absorbing win. Into the fourth round at SW19 for the third consecutive year, Alcaraz will next face Frenchman Ugo Humbert or American Brandon Nakashima.

The Spaniard is chasing his third trophy of the season and fourth major title overall. Last month, he triumphed at Roland Garros to become the youngest man in history to win a major on all three surfaces.

In other matches on Friday, 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria defeated French veteran Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 while the 12th seed Tommy Paul of the United States sent 23rd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in another third round encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor