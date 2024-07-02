Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic breezes past Kopriva in Grand Slam return

London, July 2 Novak Djokovic, the 24-time major champion, showcased his mastery on grass courts once again as he defeated the 27-year-old Czech player Vit Kopriva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of men's singles at Wimbledon 2024. Djokovic, who had to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a knee injury, appeared to have made a remarkable recovery, showing no signs of hesitation or discomfort on the court.

Kopriva, ranked No. 123 in the ATP Rankings, had limited experience on grass, with his professional play on this surface restricted to Wimbledon qualifying rounds in 2022, 2023, and this year. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to match the consistency and precision of his illustrious opponent. Djokovic made just 16 unforced errors and won an impressive 90 per cent (35/39) of points behind his first serve, a testament to his dominance throughout the match.

Reflecting on his performance and recovery, Djokovic told the broadcasters, “I tried to really focus on the game and not really think too much about the knee. Everything I could possibly do, I have done, along with my team, in the past three and a half weeks in order to give myself a chance to be able to play. I think if it were for any other tournament, I probably wouldn’t risk it or rush it as much, but I just love Wimbledon."

Djokovic’s movement on the court was fluid and confident, dispelling any concerns about his fitness. His passion for Wimbledon was evident, as he emphasised the lengths, he and his team went to ensure he could compete at his favourite Grand Slam.

Now boasting a 19-6 record for the year, Djokovic is set to face either home wild card Jacob Fearnley or qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas in the next round.

