Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Humbert in tough battle

London, July 7 Carlos Alcaraz passed another significant test at Wimbledon on Sunday, where he moved past free-hitting Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach his ninth major quarter-final.

In a hard-fought clash, Humbert outplayed Alcaraz for large periods, but the Spaniard produced trademark moments of magic at crucial times to resist the 16th seed and move to within three wins of successfully defending his Wimbledon title, reports atptour.com.

"Playing a lefty is always tricky. I played a lefty at Queen's and learned a bit from that match. I felt great playing today. I played at a really high level," Alcaraz was quoted as saying.

With his two-hour, 59-minute victory under the roof on Centre Court, the 21-year-old drew level with coach and one-time major champion Juan Carlos Ferrero in third for the most quarter-final appearances at Grand Slam tournaments by Spaniards in the Open Era.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor