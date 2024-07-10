Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic advances to semi-final after Alex de Minaur's walkover

London [UK], July 10 : Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic moved to the semi-final of the Wimbledon 2024 after his opponent Alex de Minaur's walkover in the quarter-final match on Wednesday in London.

Djokovic won the game without any fight from the Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur. The Aussie player suffered an injury before the game for which he opted for a walkover from the match, allowing the Serbian tennis player to confirm his place in the semi-final round without any contest.

Earlier in the quarter-final round of the prestigious tournament, Star Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in the thrilling match of the Wimbledon 2024 and advanced to the semi-final round.

In the quarter-final match, Sinner won the opening set of the game in a close tiebreak. The Russian player made a strong comeback in the game and won the second set 6-4. Medvedev maintained his momentum and won the third set in a tiebreak. However, the Italian athlete bounced back and won the fourth set 6-2. Medvedev kept his nerves cool and won the fifth set 6-3 to win the game.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated United States' Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2 in the quarterfinals to enter the semifinal of the ongoing Wimbledon 2024.

The Spainaired struggled and lost the first set 5-7. But in the next set, he bounced back to win that set 6-4. From there on, the 21-year-old didn't look back and went on to win the third and final set of the game 6-2, 6-2 to fix a meeting against Medvedev who defeated the current World No 1 Italy's Janik Sinner 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 in a five-set thrilling quarterfinal.

In the semi-final match of Wimbledon 2024, Daniil Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

