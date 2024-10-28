Win strengthens team's self-belief: UP Yoddhas' assistant coach

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 : In a thrilling PKL Season 11 encounter at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium on October 27, 2024, UP Yoddhas secured a 35-29 victory over Gujarat Giants, with Bharat (13 points) and Bhavani Rajput (9 points) leading the charge for Yoddhas, while Rakesh managed 8 points for Giants.

Despite Giants' strong start through Guman Singh and Sombir, the Yoddhas fought back and gained momentum after Bhavani Rajput's early raids. The game's turning point came just before halftime when Mahender Singh's successful tackle on Rakesh resulted in an ALL OUT, giving Yoddhas a 19-17 lead at the break, which they maintained till the end.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik reflected on how the Yoddhas Squad managed another win in their scoreboard, "This was undoubtedly our toughest match among the four that we have played so far. The way our boys handled the pressure situations from start to finish was remarkable. Even after the first all-out, we maintained a three to four-point lead, including crucial super tackles."

The match saw intense back-and-forth action, with Gujarat Giants executing a Super Tackle through Jitender Yadav in the first half. However, the UP Yoddhas quickly responded with a two-point lead. While the Giants managed to temporarily erase the deficit, it was Mahender Singh's decisive tackle that turned the tide in Yoddhas' favour.

Assistant coach Upendra Malik particularly praised the team's ability to protect their lead in the closing moments, saying, "Having a lead in the final minutes can be just as challenging as chasing one. The team showed great composure in maintaining our advantage while also staying aggressive when needed."

Captain Surender Gill emphasized the importance of adaptability in their raiding unit, "While the final moments were crucial, it's worth noting that our raiders all played their part. In some matches, Guman might excel, while in others, it could be Himanshu stepping up. Today, both Bhavani and Bharat delivered at critical moments."

The victory has boosted the team's confidence, according to Coach Malik. "Winning in such tight situations strengthens the team's belief. It gives them confidence that they can handle similar pressure scenarios in future matches."

Looking ahead to their next challenge against Haryana Steelers, coach remained cautious despite the team's current position. "Being at the top of the table feels good, but the league has just begun. There will be many ups and downs. Our mantra is simple - plan well for the next match and aim to win it."

The Yoddhas are currently second on the table after four matches, with 16 points to their name. They will now face the Steelers on Wednesday, October 30.

