Winning Europa League is not enough for United fans, says Amorim

Manchester, May 19 Manchester United fans will travel in big numbers for Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, and head coach Ruben Amorim claimed that even winning the finale would not be enough to repay the faithful.

Amorim is banking on the backing of United supporters helping to roar the Red Devils over the line at San Mames, and joked that they would swim to Bilbao in order to follow the team.

"It's hard. It's not enough, winning the Europa League. It's not enough for all the support they [the fans gave us this season. With our fans, it's not a surprise for me - they will go swimming if needed to, even without a ticket! I already know.

"A big thank you for everything they did during the season. We will do our best to give something to them," said Amorim to MUTV.

The tension is already starting to build ahead of a key clash that would not only land a European trophy but also earn a place in next season's Champions League.

"We are fine," reassured Ruben. "Preparing for the game. I think you can feel it in Carrington, we're very excited with the final. It's really important, massive for us, and we want to give that to our fans.

"I feel it's a mixed feeling [for me]. I'm really excited but, at the same time, I know my responsibility as a Manchester United coach. I have always that feeling of frustration for the season, so I want really bad to help the team to win the final. We've got to give something to the club, to the fans, to the staff, to everybody," he added.

Manchester United are having a horror season but would love to close the season with a European honour. The team has failed to win two games on the trot for the first time in an entire league campaign and has won only 10 of the 37 games they have played, with the home game against Aston Villa on Sunday slated to be their last game of the season.

