"Winning gold is special experience": R Praggnanandhaa on historic Chess Olympiad victory

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa expressed his elation following the team's gold medal win at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Reflecting on the achievement, he stated, "Our goal in the Olympiad was to win the gold. This is a historic achievement. We are all very happy with the way we have played. For both men and women, winning the gold is a special experience."

Praggnanandhaa highlighted the significance of the victory, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that led to this milestone for Indian chess. The achievement marks a pivotal moment, showcasing the rising talent and competitive spirit within the country's chess community.

One of the memorable highlights of the experience was the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Meeting PM Modi was a very good experience, and we had a conversation for over an hour. PM Modi was very gracious in giving us his time and he was answering all our questions and sharing his experiences," Praggnanandhaa shared while speaking to ANI.

The interaction with the Prime Minister not only uplifted the players' spirits but also reinforced the importance of their achievement on a national level. The gold medal victory is not just a personal triumph for the players but a proud moment for the entire nation, inspiring a new generation of chess enthusiasts in India.

India marked a significant milestone in chess history after clinching two gold medals from the eventgold in the open category won by the men's team and a gold in the women's category.

At the 45th Chess Olympiad, the men and women defeated Slovenia and Azerbaijan, respectively, in the final rounds to clinch the titles. In the Open section, Team India won 10 out of 11 matches, drawing only once against the previous edition's champion, Team Uzbekistan. India topped the table with 21 points. In the women's section, Team India won 9 out of 11 matches, with one draw against Team USA and one loss to Team Poland. India topped the table with 19 points.

Four Indian players also won individual gold medals for their exceptional performances: Gukesh D. on Board 1 and Arjun Erigaisi on Board 3 in the Open section, along with Divya Deshmukh on Board 3 and Vantika Agrawal on Board 4 in the Women's section.

