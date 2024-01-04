Winter Youth Olympics: Gangwon 2024 launches first-ever metaverse experience for fans

Gangwon (South Korea), Jan 4 The organisers of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Gangwon, South Korea, on Thursday launched the first-ever metaverse, taking forward the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in making sports events a better interactive experience for fans around the world.

Due to his new technological innovation, fans will now be able to engage, for the first time, with the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) like never before.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Gangwon 2024 Organising Committee (YOGOC) and the Gangwon-do Province, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology (MSIT) of South Korea, announce the launch of a metaverse focused on the Winter YOG Gangwon 2024 as an extension of the Gangwon-do Province’s Metaverse.

This unique virtual world offers a variety of interactive experiences to users all over the globe, helping to make Gangwon 2024 as inclusive and accessible as possible, particularly for young fans, the IOC informed in a release on Thursday.

From virtual tours of the venues to games and challenges where fans can compete against other users in online mini-games of ski jumping, bobsleigh and curling, the Gangwon 2024 Metaverse enables fans to engage with the YOG in new and exciting ways.

Users based in the Republic of Korea will also be able to enjoy streaming of sporting events. The metaverse also provides an opportunity to meet and interact with other fans around the world as well as inspiring visitors to try new winter sports and learn about the Olympic values.

To ensure the metaverse is as accessible as possible, it features automatic translation of six languages (Korean, English, Spanish, French, Japanese and Chinese), while users are also able to create custom avatars for their digital experience.

This includes the ability to choose from 30 different characters featuring a variety of customisation options, such as hairstyles, body shapes, clothing options and various emotions.

Once they have created their custom avatar, users are able to freely move around the 3D virtual world, where they can visit digital recreations of nine YOG venues including fantastical elements, the Youth Olympic villages, and four tourist attractions in the host region.

Gangwon 2024 will also have a “Metaverse Experience” at the Gangneung Green City Experience Centre, where visitors will be able to virtually experience some of the winter sports with simulators, graphic panels and a virtual reality kit, the IOC release informed.

