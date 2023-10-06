With 91 in kitty, 9 more certain, Indian athletes fulfill 'Ab ki baar sau paar' in 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : India's dream of 100 medals in the 19th Asian Games will be fulfilled as the athletes have already claimed 91 medals and are assured of walking away with 9 more.

India have already assured 9 medals in different events which include cricket, compound archery, kabaddi, hockey, badminton and bridge.

The Indian men's cricket team will face Afghanistan in the final on Saturday. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 'Men in Blue' will be aiming to secure another gold in the cricket after women's team defeated Sri Lanka to claim the honours.

In badminton, India's star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also assured at least a bronze medal in the men's doubles event. They will face the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-final later on Friday.

Coming to hockey, India's men's team will face Japan for the gold medal on Friday evening and will look to seal their place for Paris Olympics as well.

In one of the oldest sports in Indian history - kabaddi, both men's and women's team will compete for the gold medal against Iran and Chinese Taipei respectively on Saturday.

In the compound archery event three medals have been assured with Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin Deotale competing for gold medal in men's individual event. While Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action in the women's individual event fighting for a gold medal on Saturday.

Finally, the men's team also assured a silver in the Bridge event which will take India's tally to 100 medals.

