Wolves sign attacker Tolu Arolodare on four-year deal

Wolverhampton, Sep 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Genk attacker and Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare on a four-year deal with a 12-month option. The 24-year-old moves to Molineux fresh from claiming the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot last term, having struck 21 times in the league and on 23 occasions in all competitions.

The attacker played his youth football in his home nation and first arrived in Europe with Latvian side Valmiera in 2019, playing regular football at the age of 18 and showing an early eye for goal with 22 in 34 matches. Experience followed in the Bundesliga, through a loan spell with FC Koln, and then in Ligue 2 with Amiens, where he spent two years on loan and netted on 21 occasions.

The attacker’s move to Genk materialised from there, and after joining the club in January 2023, Arokodare almost had a Belgium Pro League title to his name the following spring, only for Genk to lose out on the final day.

During a first full season in Belgium, Arokodare chalked up 52 appearances – seven in Europe – and bagged 15 times, but last season proved his best yet, as Genk once again pushed for the title.

Although his side slipped away in the play-offs, the Nigerian netted 23 times in all competitions and added a further seven assists – 21 goals was a joint-best in the division, with Arokodare taking the Golden Boot by virtue of goals scored away from home.

The attacker, who helped his nation qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations during his opening two international matches in March, now has four Nigeria caps to date and scored his first international goal against Russia in June.

The Nigerian has started the new season with five appearances for Genk, and netted against Standard Liege earlier this month, but now heads to the Premier League for the first time with Wolves.

