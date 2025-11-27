"Women just need to get the opportunity": Indian Kabaddi player Sanju Devi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 27 : Sanju Devi, a member of the Kabaddi World Cup-winning Indian Women's team, emphasised that the team's focus on supporting each other led to their success, and she believes women just need opportunities to excel in any field.

The Indian women's kabaddi team put on a strong show to win the Women's Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka, beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. This is India's second straight World Cup title and further proves their strength in the sport.

"We had it in our mind that we have to make this World Cup ours. We have reached here by staying united and supporting each other. Women just need to get the opportunity. They are not behind in any field. I want everyone to be excited to play for the country and move beyond small problems and think for the country," Sanju Devi told ANI.

India was in great form throughout the tournament. They won all their group matches to reach the semi-finals, where they defeated Iran 33-21 to enter the final. Chinese Taipei also had an unbeaten run in their group and beat hosts Bangladesh 25-18 in the semi-final.

A total of 11 countries took part in the tournament, underscoring the rapid growth of women's kabaddi worldwide.

Captain Ritu Negi and vice-captain Pushpa Rana expressed joy after clinching the Women's Kabaddi World Cup title after beating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final in Dhaka.

Ritu Negi thanked everyone for their support and said the win felt significant because the World Cup had not been held in 13 years.

"I would like to thank everyone, and we are very happy that we have won the World Cup. I would also like to thank PM Modi, who appreciated us a lot. Our World Cup happened after 13 years, and we won it," Ritu Negi said.

