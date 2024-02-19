Women kabaddi players to be in action for first time in Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 : Women kabaddi players in India will be in action for the first time in the Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 that will see the players coming from multiple states from February 20 to February 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

This women's kabaddi tournament will witness a total of 19 high-intensity matches with 120 players from six different states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

"We have brought the JSG Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 to create a platform for the women Kabaddi players in the country where they can not only showcase their talents but also create a strong career path for themselves. For the first time, women kabaddi players will compete in an edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. We are expecting high-intensity clashes between all the teams," said Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, according to a release.

The week-long tournament will witness two rounds, a single round-robin preliminary phase from where the top four teams will qualify for the summit round. The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh where the champions will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs prize money while the first and second runners-up will get Rs 2.50 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor