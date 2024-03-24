Women power shines at NDTV's 'Indian of the Year' Award

New Delhi, March 24 NDTV has honoured several bright citizens, with notable and exemplary achievements in various fields, spanning politics, sports, science and technology, and more.

The NDTV’s ‘Indian Of the Year’ award programme on Saturday saw the biggest faces from realms like politics, business, film and sports fraternity getting felicitated with the award in the presence of numerous esteemed guests and illustrious personalities.

Many distinguished women achievers made for a special highlight of the event as they walked away with NDTV’s ‘Indian of the Year’ award.

Among the noted ones Union Minister Smriti Irani, tennis star Sania Mirza, Suvarna Raj, Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra, ISRO scientists, and members of the women's cricket team were feted with the honour.

While a couple of them are well-known and have proven records of achievements in their respective fields, para-athlete Suvarna Raj grabbed everyone’s attention.

Suvarna, a National Award winner, has represented the country at many global events.

While speaking to NDTV, she recalled the harsh times and elated over the honour, said: "It took me 33 years to prove myself."

Squadron Leader Malhotra was conferred with the Vayu Sena medal on the 75th Republic Day. She was also part of Tangail formation during the Republic Day flypast over Kartavya Path.

Notably, the honour for women achievers comes close on the heels of Parliament passing the women’s reservation bill, thus making it a rightful ode to the rising women's power.

NDTV’s 'Indian Of The Year' awards recognised distinguished visionaries, political figures, sports icons, and entertainers who have contributed immensely to the development of India. The initiative aimed to honour exceptional Indians from various fields. The awards recognised those who dared to think ahead, displayed valour to be different from the league, and eventually redefined the meaning of 'being a true Indian'.

