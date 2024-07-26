Women’s Asia Cup: I executed what we prepared for the match, says Renuka Singh Thakur

Dambulla, July 26 Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, who set the base for India’s ten-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup semifinal, credited her superlative performance to executing the plans prepared a day before Friday’s clash.

Renuka’s Power-play burst of 3-10, where she bowled four straight overs, and stuck to good lines and lengths while offering no freebies, was instrumental in India restricting Bangladesh to 80/8. She also became the third fast-bowler for India to complete 50 women’s T20I wickets.

"I am very happy. It was a big match for us and to do well is a good feeling. The idea is to work on the basics. I executed what we prepared yesterday. Got a lot of help from the wind blowing across. I like bowling with the new ball and got to bowl my spell early. I was happy with all my wickets because you get rewarded for your work," said Renuka, who got the Player of the Match award, after the game ended.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain, was delighted with her bowlers’ dominating show to ensure India entered the Women’s Asia Cup finals for the ninth time. "Our bowlers did a great job. Did what we spoke about in the team meetings. Proud of our bowling. A lot of pressure on us, because we have been dominating Asian cricket.”

“We want to keep doing what we are doing for a long time. We prepare ourselves very hard in nets so that when we go out there, we don't feel pressure. Every day, the bowlers are coming up with a positive approach.”

“They are hitting the right lines and lengths, and they give me confidence. Consistency is important for us, we just want to keep doing well. Any team works (on facing either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final); we will watch tonight and whoever is there, we'll prepare well."

Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh skipper, rued the three wickets lost in Power-play and admitted the batting needs tons of work to do ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup at home in October.

"We couldn't understand what we wanted. Losing too many wickets in the powerplay hurt. When top order is not making runs, it is difficult for teams to come up with runs.”

“It is about mentality. They are capable of playing shots, but against India, they play differently. We need to work on our batting, and because of that we are losing games. Before the World Cup, we will try and rectify our mistakes. Shorna has a job to do in the five-six overs, unlucky today to not get a strike. She is showing her capability, she came from the Under-19s and is showing character."

