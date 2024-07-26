Women's Asia Cup: It'll be charged up atmosphere in the semifinal, says Amol Muzumdar

Dambulla, July 26 Ahead of facing Bangladesh in the first 2024 Women’s Asia Cup semi-final, India head coach Amol Muzumdar said he expects to have a charged up atmosphere in the knockout clash.

India have a 19-3 lead over Bangladesh in women’s T20I meetings. In May this year, India had won 5-0 over Bangladesh in a bilateral series at Sylhet. “In 2018, they (Bangladesh) got a 2-0 lead over us. At the same time, in April 2024, we toured Bangladesh and won 5-0 over there.”

"So, it going to be a good competitive game of cricket. I am sure all the players are looking forward to it. Even from their side, they would be really charged up. It'll be a charged up atmosphere in this semifinal," said Muzumdar to broadcasters.

So far in the tournament, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been unbeaten – defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, winning by 78 runs against UAE and beating Nepal by 82 runs to top Group A.

"We had a lovely group stage games here. We dominated the games. Our batting has been solid throughout the tournament so far. The bowlers did their job. Big takeaways are our batting and bowling," added Muzumdar.

He also believes the talent in women’s team is such that it has made for a good headache to select playing elevens in the tournament. “It's just the feel that you have in the team, but it's a good headache to have (plenty of batting options).

"If you have a lot of positives in the team, even in the reserves, it's a good headache to have. Me, Harman and Smriti are trying to rely on our instincts and trying to pick the best eleven possible on that particular day," he said.

