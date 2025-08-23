Women's DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Queens Set for final showdown at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi, Aug 23 The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as the South Delhi Superstarz take on the Central Delhi Queens in the Adani Women’s Delhi Premier League 2025 grand final on Sunday (August 24) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Both teams have been the standout performers of the tournament and will now battle it out for the coveted crown. The Superstarz sealed their spot in the title clash after a thrilling 10-run victory in their previous outing, while the Queens had already secured qualification earlier.

Sharing her excitement ahead of the big game, Shweta Sehrawat, captain of the South Delhi Superstarz, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have made it to the finals, and the excitement within the camp is at its peak. Everyone has worked really hard to get here, and now it’s about soaking in the moment. The message to the team is clear — go out there, play with freedom, and express ourselves without any pressure. This is a big stage, and we just want to enjoy our cricket and give our best for the team.”

Her counterpart, Soni Yadav, skipper of the Central Delhi Queens, echoed similar sentiments, “We’re thrilled to be in the finals, and the energy within the team is incredible. The focus now is simple — to enjoy the occasion and give it our best shot. The team has shown great spirit throughout, and we just want to express ourselves on the big stage.”

The two sides will be meeting again after an intense league-stage clash that went right down to the wire. In that game, the Superstarz posted 144/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Tanisha Singh’s unbeaten 76 off 50 balls and a valuable 45 off 32 from skipper Sehrawat.

The Queens, in reply, fought hard but fell just short, finishing at 134/4. Deeksha Sharma’s 41 (44) and Parunika Sisodia’s unbeaten 25 (18) kept them in the contest, but Disha Nagar’s impressive 2/28 turned the game in the Superstarz’s favor.

With both teams carrying form, firepower, and plenty of self-belief, fans can expect a thrilling contest under the lights as Delhi crowns its women’s cricket champions for 2025.

