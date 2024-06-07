Women's Handball League launches future champions programme

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Women's Handball League (WHL) has launched an ambitious Future Handball Champions programme starting from the upcoming league season in January 2025 with a focus on scouting and developing young and talented Indian women players from across the country.

According to a press release, the League has entered into a long-term partnership with homegrown equipment manufacturer, Nivia Sports, to conduct multiple talent hunt programmes across the country to tap and nurture young prospects of the game and also aim to make sport more accessible, with special emphasis on advancing women's handball India.

The Indian handball team is currently ranked fifth in Asia and the country has 10,000 registered players and close to 30,000 players playing the game, the release said.

The women's handball league will feature prominent players from India, along with those from the Middle East, southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The league, which will be played under the auspices of the South Asian Handball Federation and supported by the Asian Handball Federation, is set to feature six franchise teams in its inaugural edition.

"We envision a future where handball flourishes as a premier sport, cultivating the next generation of champions," said Priya Jain, executive director of Pavna Industries & Chairperson of Pavna Sports Venture.

"The Indian Women's handball team is currently ranked fifth in Asia and our ambition is to see them reach new heights, with the potential to qualify for the 2032 Olympics. We believe that using top-notch balls, gear, and equipment will significantly boost the sport's popularity. The Women's Handball League will be instrumental in this journey. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it is a strategic alliance in our mission to elevate handball in India and across Southeast Asia," said Rajesh Kharabanda, managing director of Nivia.

