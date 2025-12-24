Women's HIL: SG Pipers coach Sofie Gierts praises fearless young Indian talent

Ranchi, Dec 24 SG Pipers Head Coach Sofie Gierts has expressed her admiration for the quality and fearlessness of the young Indian players in her squad, describing their natural ability and mindset as a major positive in the team’s early preparations ahead of the Hockey India League 2025–26, scheduled from December 28, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Reflecting on the first few days of training, Sofie highlighted the confidence and instinctive play of rising talents such as Ishika and Sunelita Toppo, noting how quickly they have stood out with their expressive style on the field.

Sofie said the players “play without fear. The technique is there, the instincts are there, and most importantly, they are not afraid to try things. That is something very special.”

A former Belgian international who represented her country for more than a decade and one of the few women to have coached a men’s team at the elite level, Sofie believes Indian players bring a distinct identity to the game.

She explained that “there is a spontaneity and creativity in their hockey. You don’t want to take that away. You want to add structure around it so they can repeat those actions consistently at the highest level.”

While the immediate focus remains on building collective understanding within the group, Sofie is clear about the long-term potential she sees. She added that “if you give these players the right environment, the right support, and time, they can go very far.”

As preparations continue, the SG Pipers coaching staff is working to blend youthful energy with international experience. The team will open its season against Ranchi Royals on December 28, with a lineup that features a strong mix of Indian talent, international stars, and Olympic medallists.

SG Pipers Women’s squad:

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Teresa Viana Ache, Preeti Dubey, Priscila Jardel Mateos

Midfielders: Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Shileima Chanu, Kaitlin Nobbs, Shilpi Dabas, Juana Morello

Defenders: Jyoti Singh, Manisha, Valentina Costa Biondi, Lola Riera, Udita, Thoudam Suman Devi

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Cristina Cosentino

