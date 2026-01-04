Women's HIL: Shrachi Bengal Tigers prevail 1-0 against hosts Ranchi Royals

Ranchi, Jan 4 With a disciplined and determined performance, Shrachi Bengal Tigers secured a 1-0 victory against Ranchi Royals in match number eight of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Agustina Gorzelany (37’) scored the decisive goal of the game to help her side register three points and move to second place on the points table.

Heading into this match on the back of consecutive wins, Ranchi Royals began the game on the front foot with their midfield controlling the tempo in the opening exchanges. They had five penalty corners and seven circle penetrations in the first quarter, but couldn’t find a way past Jennifer Rizzo in goal for the Shrachi Bengal Tigers. Playing on the counter attack, the Tigers had a late opportunity of their own before Bichu Devi Kharibam pulled off a couple of sharp saves for the home side towards the end of a stop-start first quarter.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers steadily grew into the game in the second quarter, making inroads and putting the Royals defence under pressure. They had seven circle penetrations and a couple of penalty corners as they attacked in waves in search of the opening goal. Madhuri Kindo stayed firm in goal for the hosts though, making crucial saves to keep her side on level terms to end a hard-fought first half with the score at 0-0.

Ranchi Royals added some impetus to their attack to begin the second half and came close to breaking the deadlock on a couple of occasions. However, it was the Shrachi Bengal Tigers who eventually drew first blood through Agustina Gorzelany (37’) converting from a penalty corner, scoring her fourth goal of the season to give her side a 1-0 lead. The home side looked for a quick response but couldn’t quite find a way to break the resolute and disciplined Shrachi Bengal Tigers defence in the third quarter.

Ranchi Royals dominated possession at the start of the final quarter as they remained relentless in their pursuit for an equaliser. Despite seven circle penetrations and five penalty corners in the final quarter, they couldn’t find a breakthrough as the Shrachi Bengal Tigers defence remained rock solid to help them bag three crucial points.

